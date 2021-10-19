Peru: Ministers Council Seeks Confidence Vote from Parliament

Under the current legislation, the Peruvian president may suspend Congress if this institution twice denies its vote of confidence to the Minister Council.

On Monday, Mirtha Vasquez, the head of the new Ministers Council appointed by President Pedro Castillo, started talks with the Congress President Maria Alva to get the Peruvian lawmakers to give her their confidence vote.

"Despite our divergent political tendencies, we are in the best position to dialogue and seek joint solutions to our country's problems," Vasquez stated and urged lawmakers to revise the bill sent by President Pedro Castillo to regulate the voting process in Congress.

Under the current legislation, the Peruvian president may suspend Congress if this institution twice denies its vote of confidence to the Minister Council. Recentrly, opposition lawmakers issued a bill to allow Congress to approve or refuse the presidential cabinet without executive intervention.

The Castillo administration rejected this initiative, arguing that it violates the "division of powers" established by the Constitution and the governmental capacities over the formulation and implementation of public policies.

"We should seek alternatives to the process of confidence voting rather than proceeding to modify what our Constitution establishes," Vasquez insisted, recalling that the bill issued by Castillo proposed that both lawmakers and the Executive jointly participate in the voting.

“The balance of powers promotes good governance and enhances the rule of law and democracy. Lawmakers, ministers, and the president are chosen to govern for the people. Let us unite to fulfill this task,” Castillo stated.

So far, 17 lawmakers from Free Peru Party, to which Castillo belongs, assured that they will give their confidence vote to the Ministers Council since it has proven to be capable of dialoguing for the good of the Peruvian people.