Indigenous Women Leaders Summit Opens in Lima, Peru

They plan to discuss continental unity, gender equality, climate change, the right to live well and other pertinent issues.

Activists of the National Federation of Peasant, Artisan, Indigenous, Native and Salaried Women of Peru (Fenmucarinap) and seven other regional indigenous organizations are finalizing preparations Thursday to welcome in Lima (capital) about 1,000 native leaders of Latin America who will be attending the Second International Women's Summit of Abya Yala.

The meeting, whose debates will take place between Thursday and October 18, aims to advance the protection of the rights of indigenous women and the defense of the Pachamama.

In addition, topics such as climate change, the environment, gender equality and the right to live well, among others, will be discussed.

The organizers agree on the relevance of articulating their work to make the problems of indigenous women visible and to demand from governments public policies that protect their rights.

In this regard, they maintain the thesis that their struggle is a single one and includes the defense of Pachamama, water, territory and the right over their bodies.

In the opinion of the president of Fenmucarinap, Lourdes Huanca, "the main objective (of the Summit) is to initiate a strong strategic alliance in Latin America to ensure that our rights are respected."

¡¡Mujeres del Abya Yala, Nos Autoconvocamo!!

Rumbo a la 2da Cumbre Internacional de Mujeres del Abya Yala a realizarse del 15 al 18 octubre en Lima, Perú. pic.twitter.com/JK8hUILHvB — FENMUCARINAP (@FENMUCARINAP) September 22, 2021

"Women of Abya Yala, We Convene Ourselves!!! Towards the 2nd International Women's Summit of Abya Yala to be held October 15-18 in Lima, Peru."

The leader valued the importance of women integrating the instances of participation and presence in the spaces where decisions are made with their own agenda.

The unity of action was also highlighted by the executive body of the Confederación Sindical de Mujeres de Comunidades Intelectuales de Bolivia (CSMCIB), Angélica Ponce, who said that it would allow facing, more effectively, scourges such as the patriarchy and the attacks of the political right-wing.

The results of the Summit are expected to be presented to the Permanent Forum of the United Nations (UN).

The I International Women's Summit of Abya Yala was held last May in Bolivia when a defense committee was formed to prevent violence and femicide against women.