Peru: 7 Victims Found After Helicopter Crash

The Peruvian Air Force is still investigating the causes of the accident.

Peru's Air Force (FAP) located on Thursday the remains of the seven people disappeared after a helicopter crashed over the Amazon region on Tuesday.

On Wednesday the FAP resumed search operations that were suspended due to bad weather and found that the four people crew of the M-17 helicopter, as well as three passengers, had lost their lives.

"The Peruvian air force has ordered the immediate activation of the corresponding investigation board, our members are in the area, to detect the causes of this unfortunate accident," FAP said in a statement.

La Fuerza Aérea del Perú, expresa su más sentidas condolencias a las familias de nuestros valerosos aviadores, que cumplieron hasta el final la misión de llevar esperanza y ayuda a quienes más lo necesitaban.

"Porque los aviadores no mueren, vuelan más alto”. ���� pic.twitter.com/cji4WLdQlE — FAP - Oficial (@fapperu) July 9, 2020

"The Peruvian Air Force expresses its heartfelt condolences to the families of our brave airmen who until the end fulfilled the mission of bringing hope and help to those who most needed it. "Because aviators don't die, they fly higher."

The M-17 helicopter had disappeared while in a humanitarian mission of carrying food to the Indigenous community of Chijia, in the locality of Imaza, near the border with Ecuador.

In a virtual conference from the Government Palace on Thursday, Peru´s president said that the soldiers were on a mission to help vulnerable communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the best way to honor their memory was to sum efforts to tackle the pandemic.