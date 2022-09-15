Perseverance Rover Confirms Organic Matter in Mars Soil Samples

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
The Mars Perseverance Rover has detected organic matter in new soil samples taken from the Jezero Crater being investigated for signs of primeval microbes, NASA scientists announced in a press release on Thursday.
"We found sandstone that carries grains and rock fragments created far from Jezero Crater - and a mudstone that includes intriguing organic compounds," Perseverance Project Scientist Ken Farley of the California Institute of Technology said in the release.