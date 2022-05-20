Peréz Esquivel Calls on the UK To Stop Assange's Extradition

According to sources close to Assange's case, Nobel Peace Prize winner Adolfo Pérez Esquivel called on the British government to stop the WikiLeaks founder's extradition.

The United Kingdom was asked by the Nobel Peace Prize winner, Argentine Adolfo Pérez Esquivel, to block the extradition of Julian Assange, WekiLeaks' founder, as it could suppose danger to his well being.

The Argentine intellectual has sent a letter to Priti Patel, UK Home Secretary, as she has Assange's future in her hands, given last April's scenario where London Supreme Court capsized a previous verdict against his transfer to the U.S.

Esquivel warned Patel about the potentially dangerous consequences for the cyberactivist should the U.K. transfer the Australian journalist to be judged under the laws of the U.S. justice system. He also recalled the Judge's remarks about his fear that Assange's precarious mental health would guide him to commit suicide in a U.S. prison as he opposed his extradition.

The U.S. intends to judge Assange for exposing secret files revealing Washington's war crimes by its military in Iraq and Afghanistan and thousands of compromising documents for the White House diplomacy through publishing in WikiLeaks.

Pérez Esquivel solicitó al gobierno británico frenar extradición de Assange



Instó a la ministra Priti Pratel "a defender el Estado de Derecho" y permitir que el caso "sea escuchado en el sistema de justicia penal del Reino Unido".

Pérez Esquivel asked the British government to stop Assange's extradition

He urged Minister Priti Pratel "to uphold the rule of law" and allow the case "to be heard in the U.K. criminal justice system."

After its trial, if the jury considers he is guilty of the 17 charges that have been presented against him, the Australian journalist would be facing condemnation of 175 years in prison.

Perez Esquivel has described the U.S. request as illegal and abusive. He called on the Minister of the Interior to defend the rule of law and reject the extradition.