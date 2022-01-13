Assange to UK Court: Certify 3 Points to Appeal Supreme Court

For the country's Supreme Court to hear an appeals case, it must be first recognized that the appeal concerns legal matters that are important to the larger public.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has requested the U.K. High Court of Justice to approve three points of law of general public importance, as at least one certified point is necessary for the Supreme Court to hear Assange's appeal against extradition to the United States, his fiancee Stella Moris said on Thursday.

For the country's Supreme Court to hear the case of an appeal, it must be first recognized that the appeal concerns legal matters that are important to the larger public.

"Julian Assange has asked the High Court to certify three points of law of general public importance. The Supreme Court cannot hear his appeal unless the High Court agrees to certify at least one of them. The High Court could notify its decision about certification at any moment," Moris tweeted.

In December, the London High Court ruled in favor of the U.S. appeal to extradite Assange, overturning an earlier decision that the Wikileaks founder cannot be extradited to the United States due to health issues and the inhumane conditions he might face in the U.S. prison system.

The United States wants Assange on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. If put on trial and convicted in the U.S., the Australian journalist faces up to 175 years in prison.



