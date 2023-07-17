Peoples’ Summit Begins in Parallel to the 3rd Celac-EU Summit

"...scheduled to be attended by several heads of state who will take part in the Celac-EU conclave..."

The Peoples' Summit begins this Monday in Brussels, capital of Belgium, which will be held until Tuesday in parallel to the Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States and the European Union (Celac-EU).

The meeting, organized by European and Latin American left-wing organizations and representatives, is scheduled to be attended by several heads of state who will take part in the Celac-EU conclave.

Manu Pineda, Izquierda Unida MEP and Secretary of International Relations of the Communist Party of Spain (PCE), reported on social networks that Presidents Gustavo Petro (Colombia), Luis Arce (Bolivia) and Alberto Fernandez (Argentina) will be present at the closing ceremony tomorrow, Tuesday.

Seguimos sumando presidentes al acto de clausura de la #CumbreDeLosPueblos2023.



El presidente Díaz-Canel estará junto a Luis Arce, Alberto Fernández y Gustavo Petro. Los pueblos de Europa, América Latina y el Caribe avanzamos juntos.

"On Tuesday we will host the closing ceremony of the People's Summit 2023 with presidents Gustavo Petro, Luis Arce and Alberto Fernandez," said Pineda, adding that Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel also confirmed his presence.

He stressed that the presence of several presidents at the event "shows that there is a real concern to put the needs of the peoples, peace and environmentalism at the center of the debate, and that is what we are going to promote".

Bienvenida a las delegaciones hermanas a la Cumbre de los Pueblos.



Bienvenue aux délégations sœur du Sommet des peuples.



���� Saint-Gilles



⁦@asambleapueblos⁩ pic.twitter.com/s97ZZocQd9 — Cumbre de los Pueblos 2023 (@CumbrePueblos23) July 16, 2023

The purpose of the social forum is to openly debate the most varied reflections, which will make it possible to promote an alternative model of development, cooperation and integration that is fairer, more supportive and sustainable.

Likewise, to promote fair relations between the peoples and governments of Latin America and the Caribbean with the peoples and governments of the European Union.

It also seeks to discuss current issues; share experiences of struggle and resistance; strengthen ties between popular movements, trade unions, solidarity groups, migrant communities, associations, personalities and political forces of both continents.