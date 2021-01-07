    • Live
News > U.S.

Pelosi Calls on Congress to Impeach Trump Over Capitol Fiasco
  • Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has joined the calls of over 100 Democratic congressmen and women in demanding the invocation of the 25th amendment which would lead to the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump.

    Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has joined the calls of over 100 Democratic congressmen and women in demanding the invocation of the 25th amendment which would lead to the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump. | Photo: Twitter/@nowthisnews

Published 7 January 2021
Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) Thursday called on Vice President Mike Pence and members of President Donald Trump's Cabinet to remove him from office via the 25th Amendment.

Pelosi accused Trump of committing "seditious acts" and stated that having him in office for the next 13 days would be "very dangerous."

Pelosi emphasized that her party's "overwhelming sentiment" is to impeach Trump if Pence or the Cabinet do not act immediately.

The Speaker's statement is a significant one from Democratic leadership, highlighting the severity of the situation after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday.

Long been dismissed as a liberal fantasy, even some Republican officials have privately consider invoking the 25th Amendment as well.

Schumer similarly said that if the Cabinet does not choose to invoke the 25th Amendment, Congress should reconvene to impeach and remove Trump. In contrast, Pelosi said the House might consider that option.

A frequent critic of the president, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill) became the first Republican in Congress to call for the 25th Amendment to be invoked on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shared a screenshot of the articles of impeachment that she said had "already been drafted" by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), which are supposedly "are ready for introduction." Ocasio-Cortez said, "members are signing on."

 

On Thursday, Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Brad Sherman (D-Calif.), Eric Swalwell, and other Democrats announced their support of removing Trump from office, as well.

In a statement, Schumer said: "What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president. This president should not hold office one day longer."

“The quickest and most effective way — it can be done today — to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th amendment. If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president," Schumer said.

Notably, however, no President has been impeached twice, and Congress remains out of session until Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20.

Axios
by teleSUR/les-MS
