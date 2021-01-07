Pelosi Calls on Congress to Impeach Trump Over Capitol Fiasco

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) Thursday called on Vice President Mike Pence and members of President Donald Trump's Cabinet to remove him from office via the 25th Amendment.

Pelosi accused Trump of committing "seditious acts" and stated that having him in office for the next 13 days would be "very dangerous."

Pelosi emphasized that her party's "overwhelming sentiment" is to impeach Trump if Pence or the Cabinet do not act immediately.

The Speaker's statement is a significant one from Democratic leadership, highlighting the severity of the situation after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday.

Long been dismissed as a liberal fantasy, even some Republican officials have privately consider invoking the 25th Amendment as well.

Schumer similarly said that if the Cabinet does not choose to invoke the 25th Amendment, Congress should reconvene to impeach and remove Trump. In contrast, Pelosi said the House might consider that option.

A frequent critic of the president, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill) became the first Republican in Congress to call for the 25th Amendment to be invoked on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shared a screenshot of the articles of impeachment that she said had "already been drafted" by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), which are supposedly "are ready for introduction." Ocasio-Cortez said, "members are signing on."

Speaker Pelosi challenges Trump’s Cabinet: ‘Attorney General Barr, do you subscribe to the presidency of Donald Trump after the act of sedition he committed yesterday? … ask each member of the Cabinet, ‘Do they stand by these actions?’’ pic.twitter.com/714bsnYPlc — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 7, 2021