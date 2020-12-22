'Patriot Prayers' Storm Oregon Capitol to Reject Restrictions

Lawmakers were holding a special session to discuss policies to tackle the pandemic.

Dozens of protesters, some of them carrying firearms, stormed the Oregon Capitol in Salem city on Monday to protest COVID-19 restrictions.

“Right-wing thugs intimidated and threatened journalist Brian Hayes for trying to cover their unlawful assembly at the Capitol in Salem,” the DemCast Director Nick Knudsen tweeted.

"Just before their violent physical assaults on journalists, the right-wing extremists literally tried to kick in the door of the Oregon State Capitol."

Local broadcaster OPB identified some protesters as members of the "Patriot Prayer", a far-right group which is based in Vancouver (Washington) and is known for its support of outgoing President Donald Trump.

Early in the morning, protesters had gathered outside the Capitol, where lawmakers were holding a special session to discuss the health and economic response to the pandemic.

Besides calling for the resignation and arrest of Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, the protesters called for the suspension of the restrictions and the total reopening of the economy.

Despite police surveillance, some protesters entered the Capitol. The police responded by firing tear gas, and the confrontation ended with the arrest of three people.