Party of Slain Former Japanese PM Wins Majority in the Senate

The world turned its eyes to these elections after what happened last Friday, when Shinzo Abe was assassinated in the middle of the election campaign. According to the results, the Liberal Democratic Party won 63 of the 125 seats in dispute.

The Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, the organization where former slain Prime Minister Shinzo Abe belonged, managed to obtain a majority in the Senate after the recent parliamentary elections.

According to the Japanese electoral authorities, the Liberal Democratic Party obtained 63 seats out of the 125 that were in dispute, while the Komeito coalition currently has 13 seats.

On the other hand, the Constitutional Democratic Party, declared as an opponent to the current national government, won a total of 23 seats in the Upper House.

The elections, in addition to taking place calmly, marked a historic event in the country, since for the first time 35 women will serve as senators.

The world had its eyes on these elections after what happened last Friday, when Shinzo Abe was assassinated in the middle of the election campaign.

The 67-year-old former prime minister died in hospital as a result of a serious gunshot wound he received while giving a speech at an election campaign event held in the city of Nara, located in western Japan.