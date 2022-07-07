Japan’s Former PM Shinzo Abe Shot During Campaign Act

Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has collapsed after gun shots were reportedly heard during a political campaign event in the city of Nara, in western Japan.

Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed and was rushed to a hospital during a campaign act in the city of Nara, NHK reported.

The former PM was campaigning for Liberal Democratic Party member Kentaro Asah, 46 when he suddenly fell in the midst of a speech he was giving on a crowded street in the city of Nara.

An NHK reporter present during the speech reported hearing a sound akin to a gunshot and witnessed the former prime minister bleeding.

Shinzo Abe shot in the chest in Nara. Attacker caught. pic.twitter.com/WfkUDH9lfo — Gordon Knight (@GordonlKnight) July 8, 2022

The former president was unconscious when he was taken to the hospital, according to the network, and his condition is serious.

"A local fire department says former Prime Minister Abe appears to be in a state of cardiorespiratory arrest," the public broadcaster NHK reported, using an expression used in Japan before a doctor confirms death.

Abe, 67, collapsed and was bleeding from the neck, a source in his ruling Liberal Democratic Party told the Jiji news agency.

Police allegedly captured a suspect involved in the incident.