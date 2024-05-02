Panamanians To Elect President on Sunday

Currently, eight politicians aspire to become President of this Central American country.

On May 5, some 3 million Panamanians are called to the polls to elect president, vice president, 20 deputies to the Central American Parliament, 71 deputies to the National Assembly, 81 mayors, 701 township representatives, and 11 councilors.

These authorities will hold their positions during the constitutional period that begins on July 1, 2024 and ends on June 30, 2029. Currently, eight politicians aspire to become president of Panama.

Ricardo Martinelli: this businessman, former president of Panama, and founder of the Democratic Change Party (CD) will try to become president once again with the support of the Realizing Goals Party, which he founded in 2021.

Martin Torrijos: Economist and also former president of Panama, he is running for the Popular Party (PP).

Jose Gabriel Carrizo: 40-year-old lawyer and current vice president of Panama is running for the Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD).

Romulo Roux: Lawyer and president of the Democratic Change Party(CD), he will seek to become president in alliance with the Panameñista Party.

Ricardo Lombana: This lawyer and media collaborator is seeking the presidency with the support of the "Another Way" Movement.

Maribel Gordon: This economist and university professor runs as an independent candidate for president.

Zulay Rodriguez: the current legislator of the National Assembly will also participate as an independent presidential candidate.

Meliton Arrocha: the former legislator seeks the presidency with the support of the Social Independent Alternative Party (PAIS).

