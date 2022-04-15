Panama Calls for Promotion of Renewable Energy Projects

The country needs to prioritize solar and wind energy programs and promote electricity savings in the face of the problematic scenario the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine have brought about, the head of the National Energy Secretariat (SNE), Jorge Rivera, said.

According to the official, the SNE is directing efforts to ensure a reduction in energy consumption in transportation, households, buildings, and state institutions.

The country aims to raise public awareness of the importance of energy-saving through rational usage of private vehicles and moderation in the consumption of energy resources for air conditioning.

The president of the Panamanian Chamber of Solar Energy, Rafael Galue, addressed the press on the impact of planning for sustainable energy.

During a forum on thermal solar power and energy efficiency that took place in the country's capital this week, Galue commended the strategy's pursuit of using natural resources wisely, protecting the environment, and incorporating energy sources that are low in carbon.