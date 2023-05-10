Palestinians Respond to Israeli Attacks by Firing Rockets

On Wednesday morning, Israeli planes bombed southern Gaza, leaving two Palestinians dead and several injured.

On Wednesday, the Gaza-based joint chamber of military operations of Palestinian factions claimed firing a barrage of rockets into Israel.

Palestinian security sources and witnesses said that over 20 rockets were fired, while explosions were heard near the border wall separating Israel and Gaza.

The Gaza-based chamber comprising armed factions operating in the enclave, including Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), claimed responsibility for the rocket firing.

Israeli television showed footage of rockets being intercepted by the country's air defense systems, while emergency services said no casualties were reported so far during the afternoon attack.

Sad video��: footages of local semitic #Palestinian child Mayar Ezzdin, who was murdered with her father and brother in an ‘#israeli’ airstrike terrorist attack on their home in #Gaza, #Palestine while sleeping last night. Who will hold apartheid ‘#israel’ accountable for its… pic.twitter.com/iVvRJtUiAk — Ehab Judeh (Crescent Heart) (@ehab_judeh) May 10, 2023

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed in a statement posted on Twitter that dozens of rockets were being fired by Palestinian militants into southern and central Israel, including the financial capital of Tel Aviv and its outskirts.

The rocket attacks came immediately after a fresh Israeli airstrike earlier in the day killed two Palestinians and critically wounded another citizen outside the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

Over the past two days, the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have claimed the lives of 17 Palestinians, including civilians, said the Gaza-based Health Ministry. The PIJ, who lost three senior officers in Tuesday's attacks, vowed a retaliatory response.