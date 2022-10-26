Palestinian Movements Call for General Strike in the West Bank

The Israeli attacks are “an open war that escalates everyday in the worst forms of persecution and fascist racism," the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine stressed.

On Wednesday, the Palestinian resistance forces called for a general strike to reject the offensive carried out by the Israeli army in recent weeks.

Thousands of Palestinians took to the streets of the Gaza Strip to denounce the killing of six Palestinians by Israeli forces in the city of Nablus early Tuesday.

Demonstrations were held across the besieged Palestinian enclave, including Rafah, Khan Yunis and Gaza City governorates. The offices and businesses remained closed in compliance with the call for a general strike.

“This is an open war that escalates everyday in the worst forms of persecution and fascist racism, as well as in the implementation of policies aimed at the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian population. All of this is happening in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law,” the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine said.

Scotland's Celtic FC fans express their solidarity with Palestine at the Celtic Park Stadium in Glasgow. pic.twitter.com/UWOdp9KdTu — Khadija Soulmate (@KhadijaSoulmate) October 26, 2022

The Palestinians condemned the silence that the international community maintains in the face of the incessant atrocities of the Israeli occupation forces. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry asked the countries to pressure Israel to stop its aggression against the Palestinian people.

On Wednesday, the Palestinian ambassador to Spain Husni Abdel Wahed announced that his nation will ask Spain to suspend the sale of weapons to Israel until this country provides credible guarantees that these weapons will not be used against the Palestinian population.

So far this year, 132 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli occupation forces in the occupied West Bank. This figure set a record compared to 2015, when the Knives Intifada broke out.