Palestinian Factions Sign Reconciliation Agreement in Algiers

They praised the "legitimacy" of the negotiations sponsored by Algeria, which promoted this reconciliation attempt before the Arab League summit.

Palestinian factions led by the nationalist Fatah party and the Islamist movement Hamas on Thursday signed a reconciliation agreement to end fifteen years of division. This happened after two days of negotiations hosted by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The Algiers Declaration "will constitute a solid platform for achieving unity among the various Palestinian factions that have reached an unprecedented consensus," the Algerian government said in a statement, as reported by EFE.

The Palestinian National Initiative Party secretary Mustafa Barghouti said that the factions had accepted a large part of the reconciliation document, which contemplates the holding of presidential and legislative elections within a year from the signing of the agreement.

In July, Tebboune met with both the Hamas leader Ismail Haniye, who has participated in these negotiations, and the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) president Mahmoud Abbas, who was not at the meeting as he traveled to the summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, where he held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The last two days of negotiations were preceded by months of high-level meetings in Algiers during which the factions presented their proposals to end the divisions that began in 2007, when Hamas expelled Fatah forces from the Gaza Strip.

The most recent attempt at reconciliation came in 2017, when Fatah and Hamas announced an agreement under which the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), which controls the West Bank, would retake control of Gaza and hold legislative and presidential elections.

On Thursday, the Palestinian factions praised the "legitimacy" of the negotiations sponsored by Algeria that promoted this reconciliation attempt before the Arab League summit, which will begin on Nov. 1 in Algiers.

"This blessed initiative bodes well for the Palestinian people... We are satisfied with the results of this conference marked by openness, positive interaction, and understanding," Haniye said at the closing of the talks.

The Palestinian Popular Struggle Front (FLPP) secretary Ahmed Majdalani valued the conference as an "undeniable" demonstration of Algeia's national objectives, which include "the right of refugees to return to their homeland and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.”