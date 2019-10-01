Palestinian Citizens in Israel Protest Against Police Inaction

The protests started in Umm al-Fahm last weekend after a resident was shot dead within ten days of another resident being killed in a nearby town.

Palestinian citizens of Israel have been protesting against the Israeli police’s failure to help violence against the community for the past three days in the city of Umm al-Fahm.

Schoolchildren and teachers went on a strike while thousands of people marched through the city to the police station urging police to seize illegal weapons.

"Violence in Arab society is a horrific plague," Joint List Chairman Ayman Odeh said adding that “today's demonstration is a symbol of an inspiring civil struggle."

A protest in the town of Eilabun was organized where hundreds of people took to the streets.

"It was important for us to speak out against the violence raging in the streets," said a citizen.

"Arab citizens are standing up to condemn the violence, but it is the Israeli police's role to cut it off at the source," said Odeh. "This will happen when the body, which has been entrusted with public safety, treats us as equal citizens and not as enemies."

Around 63 Palestinian citizens have been murdered in Israel in 2019, including four murders the last weekend alone.