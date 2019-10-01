Imprisoned Palestinian Woman Begins 8th Day of Hunger Strike

Israel has yet to explain the reason for Heba Al-Labadi's administrative detention in occupied West Bank, despite repeated demands from her family.

A Palestinian woman was sentenced to five months of "administrative detention" after she was detained en route to the occupied West Bank region on August 20th, the Palestinian Detainees Committee said.

Heba Al-Labadi, a 24-year-old Palestinian woman with Jordanian citizenship, has been held without charge in the Al-Damon detention center, the Palestinian Detainees Committee said in a statement on September 25th.

According to the human rights monitoring group B’Tselem, administrative detention is the incarceration without trial or charge. It has no time limit, and the evidence on which it is based is not disclosed.

Labadi, who was traveling with her mother to a wedding in occupied Nablus, has not been charged with any crime and her family has been denied a reason for the detention.

In response to her detention, however, Labadi began a hunger strike on September 24th, which is now on its eighth day.

Sources close to the Quds News Network said that Labadi was subjected to an "arduous investigation at the Israeli intelligence detention centre of Petah Tikva. She was reportedly subjected to physical torture which included shabeh (shackling the detainee’s hands and legs to a small chair, angled to slant forward so that the detainee cannot sit in a stable position) and sleep deprivation."

The Israeli police forces also arrested Abdul-Rahman Mer’i, a 29-year-old Palestinian man with Jordanian citizenship. Mer’i was arrested while he was heading to occupied West Bank to attend a wedding as well.

Mer’i, who is being treated for a brain tumor, has not been charged with any crime and his family has been denied a reason for the detention.