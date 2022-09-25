Israeli Forces Kill a Palestinian Teacher in West Bank

He was shot dead by the Israeli police when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into an Israeli police vehicle.

Israeli occupation forces murdered a 36-year-old teacher, Mohammad Abu Kafia, a father of three, in the evening when he was driving his car on Route 60 adjacent to the village of Jit, west of Nablus.

Ramadan Abu Kafia, the cousin of Mohammad, said that Abu Kafia was shot dead by the Israeli police when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into an Israeli police vehicle. Ramadan added that "after the car crash, instead of trying to help Mohammad, the Israeli police opened gunfire and killed him at the scene."

On Thursday, a Palestinian driver in the village of Huwwara near Nablus was critically wounded after an Israeli soldier shot him for appearing to carry out a vehicle-ramming attack against a group of soldiers on duty.

An Israeli army spokesman said that during a routine joint activity near Jafat Gilad, Israeli army and police forces fired at the approaching car to stop it from running them over, while the attacker was neutralized, and there were no casualties among the forces.

On Thursday, another Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces after carrying out a stabbing attack that wounded two Israelis near the Modi'in settlement, west of Ramallah.

Over the past few months, the West Bank has witnessed growing tension between the Israeli army and the Palestinians. More than 90 Palestinians have been killed since early January by Israeli soldiers, including children and women.

Israel have carried out a campaign of arrests focused on the cities of Nablus and Jenin in the northern West Bank. Israel said the campaign had affected wanted Palestinians involved in carrying out attacks against Israel.