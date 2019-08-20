Pakistan To Take Kashmir Dispute with India to World Court

Pakistan informed Tuesday it would take its dispute with India over Kashmir to the International Court of Justice, after New Delhi revoked the special status of the region earlier this month.

“We have decided to take the Kashmir case to the International Court of Justice,” Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, told ARY News TV on Tuesday, adding “the decision was taken after considering all legal aspects.”

The case would center on alleged human rights violations by India in Muslim-majority Kashmir, which both countries claim in full but rule in part, Qureshi said.

India denies committing human rights violations in Kashmir. India’s measures were criticized by other international players, including the United Nations.

On Aug. 7, Pakistan called back its envoy from New Delhi, expelled India’s top diplomat and suspended bilateral trade.

China and Pakistan, both of whom administer parts of the Kashmiri region, have voiced fierce opposition to India's removal of a constitutional provision that had allowed the country's only Muslim-majority state to self-rule.

The northern state of Jammu and Kashmir is usually wrongly depicted, as the whole state does not belong to India. Since 1947, three wars were fought between India and Pakistan and the later occupied some territories which are known as Azad Kashmir (Independent Kashmir).