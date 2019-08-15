Multimedia > Galleries

Thousands Take to Streets in UK for Occupied Kashmir on India's Independence Day

Thousands of people, many waving Kashmiri flags, protested outside the Indian High Commission in London Thursday on India’s Independence Day in support of the occupied region.

India's decision to revoke special status for its portion of Kashmir, along with a communications blackout and curbs on movement, caused fury. In London, protesters carried banners saying "Kashmir is Burning", "Free Kashmir" and "Modi: Make Tea Not War".

Throughout the week, other places also saw protests against India for Kashmir. 

Demonstrators protest against the scrapping of the special constitutional status in Kashmir by the Indian government, outside the Indian High Commission in London
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against the scrapping of the special constitutional status in Kashmir by the Indian government in U.K.
Demonstrators demanding the end of Kashmir's occupation by India in a protest in the U.K.
Protesters against India's measures in Kashmir in Toronto, Canada.
People in Toronto Protesting India’s occupation of Kashmir.
Activists in Washington DC rally to show their support for Kashmir. Everyone wearing red as the color of Kashmir's flag is red.
People in New York City in solidarity with Kashmir.
Published 15 August 2019 (2 hours 39 minutes ago)
