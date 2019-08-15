Thousands Take to Streets in UK for Occupied Kashmir on India's Independence Day

Thousands of people, many waving Kashmiri flags, protested outside the Indian High Commission in London Thursday on India’s Independence Day in support of the occupied region.

India's decision to revoke special status for its portion of Kashmir, along with a communications blackout and curbs on movement, caused fury. In London, protesters carried banners saying "Kashmir is Burning", "Free Kashmir" and "Modi: Make Tea Not War".

Throughout the week, other places also saw protests against India for Kashmir.