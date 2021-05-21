Attack on Pro-Palestinian March Leaves 6 Pakistanis Dead

The march had been organized by the Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam party, one of the main religious political formations in Pakistan.

On Friday, a bomb attack on a Palestine solidarity march left 6 Pakistanis dead and 14 injured in the Murghi market in Charman city, in the Balochistan province.

"It was an improvised explosive device which went off as participants began to disperse", local administration official Tariq Mengal said, as reported by Sputnik.

Provincial government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani said 10 of the citizens injured have been transferred to hospitals in Chaman and Quetta, the provincial capital. Today's attack has not been claimed by any group.

"Terrorists do not deserve any leniency. No one will be allowed to disturb law and order in the province," Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said and promised justice.

Israeli forces are attacking peaceful Palestinian worshippers at Al Aqsa mosque with tear gas, rubber coated steel bullets and stun grenades.



Balochistan is one of the most conflictive regions of Pakistan due to the presence of armed separatist groups, Taliban factions, and jihadist groups.

In late April, in one of the latest major attacks in this region, the Pakistani Taliban killed five people and wounded 15 in a luxury hotel in Quetta, in an action against the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan.