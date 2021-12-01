Rihanna Appointed As Barbadian Heroine

"I have traveled the world and received several awards, but nothing compares to being recognized in the soil that you grew in,” the artist stated with her hand over her heart.

Upon ending Barbados' association to the British crown on Wednesday, President Sandra Mason appointed 33-year-old Barbadian singer and entrepreneur Rihanna Fenty as National Heroine.

"From a grateful nation and proud people, we honor you with this order for upholding the highest national values," Mason told the artist, who has won nine Grammys in rap, dance, and rhythm and blues categories.

Born in Saint Michael City and raised in Bridgetown, the singer of “Diamonds” and “Umbrella” was appointed as Barbados’ Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador in 2018 to promote education, tourism, and investment for the Island.



I want to congratulate the people of Barbados on their Independence Day. Last month, I met with Prime Minister Mottley to discuss our shared goals and partnership. We look forward to deepening our work together. pic.twitter.com/lwBvkC589R — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 30, 2021

"Rihanna continuously shows her patriotism in the way she gives back to this country and treasures Barbados as her home,” Prime Minister Mia Mottley stated, adding that the artist demonstrated a significant creative acumen and shrewdness in business.

Her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty, for instance, hires women of diverse complexions and backgrounds for their fashion shows and allocates part of its profits to build cancer-treatment centers in Barbados

“For all these reasons, it is therefore fitting that we engage and empower this compatriot to play a more definitive role as we work to build a better country for all our people,” Mottley said.