Over 5,000 Police Officers Demonstrate in Belgium's Brussels

On Monday, over 5,000 police officers and union representatives took to the streets of Brussels to call for more security resources.

The demonstration came two weeks after the death of police officer Thomas Monjoie, who was stabbed to death in Brussels while on duty.

Police officers expressed their frustration at feeling unheard by political authorities, although they are often the target of unexpected attacks.

They called for more logistical materials, more human resources for security services and on the ground, as well as refinancing of the Police.

Police unions from the North and South of the country were received in the early afternoon by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, whom they asked for "zero tolerance of acts committed against the forces of order."

However, no measures were taken by the government after the meeting, and the Police have announced that they will take further action in the future.

Roncins Richard, Police Inspector in charge of recruitment at the Vesdre Zone Police in Verviers said that "four of the police officers who work for this zone were targeted in 2018." Three of the cases remain open.