News > U.S.

Oregon Under a State of Emergency Due to Heatwave

Published 12 August 2021 (1 hours 50 minutes ago)
According to authorities, last June, 83 people died due to causes related to the heatwave, including hyperemia. The state of emergency is expected to remain in place until August 20. 

U.S. Oregon declared an emergency state as the authorities warn of temperatures up to 112 degrees by Sunday.

"Oregon is facing yet another extreme heatwave, and every level of government must have the resources they need to help keep Oregonians safe and healthy," Governor Kate Brown said.

According to the authorities, last June 83 people died due to causes related to the heatwave including hypertermia. The state of emergency is expected to remain in place until August 20.

"I encourage Oregonians to take proactive steps to keep themselves and their families safe, including drinking plenty of fluids, taking advantage of cooling centers, and checking in on neighbors, friends, and loved ones," the governor remarked.

   

