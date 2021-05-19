China Blasts US Call to Boycott 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

China on Wednesday rejected calls by US officials for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, while also denouncing Washington's double standards on human rights issues.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its condemnation of the initiative proposed by Democrat Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, and her accusations of alleged genocide against ethnic groups in Xinjiang (northwest), which has a strong Muslim presence.

Apart from Pelosi, in recent months, several governments and human rights groups have been promoting the idea of boycotting the sport event, due to alleged mistreatment of Muslims in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Some in US are desperate to keep people from attending Beijing Winter Olympics because they know once people come to China, they will see the real China, &all US lies&rumors about China's human rights will fall apart like house of cards. — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) May 19, 2021

The ongoing issue keeps China's relations with Western nations under stress and led to the mutual imposition of sanctions and considerable problems in the fields of commerce and finance.

China has been preparing and is almost ready to host the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics in February 2022, becoming the only city in the world to host the two variants of the Olympic competitions.