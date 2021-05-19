    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > China

China Blasts US Call to Boycott 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

  • China is almost ready to host the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics in February 2022, and will become the only city in the world to host the two variants of Olympic competitions.

    China is almost ready to host the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics in February 2022, and will become the only city in the world to host the two variants of Olympic competitions. | Photo: Twitter/@MFA_China

Published 19 May 2021
Opinion

China on Wednesday rejected calls by US officials for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, while also denouncing Washington's double standards on human rights issues.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its condemnation of the initiative proposed by Democrat Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, and her accusations of alleged genocide against ethnic groups in Xinjiang (northwest), which has a strong Muslim presence.

RELATED:

China Offers to Vaccinate All Tokyo 2020, Beijing 2022 Athletes

Apart from Pelosi, in recent months, several governments and human rights groups have been promoting the idea of boycotting the sport event, due to alleged mistreatment of Muslims in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The ongoing issue keeps China's relations with Western nations under stress and led to the mutual imposition of sanctions and considerable problems in the fields of commerce and finance.

China has been preparing and is almost ready to host the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics in February 2022, becoming the only city in the world to host the two variants of the Olympic competitions.

Tags

China Winter Olympics 2022 United States New Cold War Boycott Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region

People

Nancy Pelosi

Prensa Latina
by teleSUR/les-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.