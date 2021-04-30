    • Live
News > Israel

Israel: Mourning Day After Stampede Declared on Sunday

    On Friday over 100,000 pilgrims from across the country collapsed during the Lag BaOmer religious festival in Mount Meron as they stumbled upon each other in a narrow pathway. | Photo: Twitter/@YiddishNews

Published 30 April 2021 (4 hours 17 minutes ago)
Opinion

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Friday a national mourning day to be held next Sunday after the deadly stampede in North Israel that killed 44 people and left 150 injured.

On Friday, over 100,000 pilgrims from across the country collapsed during the Lag BaOmer religious festival in Mount Meron as they stumbled upon each other in a narrow pathway designed for merely 10,000 people.

"The Mount Meron catastrophe is one of the worst to ever befall the State of Israel. I ask for Sunday to be declared a national day of mourning," Netanyahu said via Twitter.

Israeli users turned to social media to demand Netanyahu's resignation as he allowed the mass gathering of the Haredi Orthodox Jews, representing about 12 percent of the country's population,  instead of preventing the festival because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tags

Lag BaOmer religious festival Haredi Orthodox Jews Israel

People

Benjamin Netanyahu

Sputnik, Reuters
by teleSUR/esf-MS
