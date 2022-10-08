North Korea Launches Two Short Range Ballistic Missiles

Pyongyang has launched seven missiles since last September 25 and 25 so far this year.

North Korea presumably fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea (Sea of Japan), according to the Yonhap agency citing the South Korean military.

With this test, Pyongyang has launched seven missiles since last September 25 and 25 so far this year.

According to the media, the launch was carried out from the area of the city of Munchon, in the North Korean province of Kangwon, located on the coast of the Sea of Japan.

Early on Thursday, South Korea's military said it had detected two short-range ballistic missiles launched from the Samsok area in Pyongyang towards the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan#AFPGraphics pic.twitter.com/m7kMGib5XN — AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 6, 2022

On October 4, Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile, which flew over the prefecture of Aomori, in the Tohoku region, north of Japan, and fell outside the territorial waters of that country.

The missile flew a record distance of 4,600 kilometers and reached a maximum altitude of 1,000 kilometers. The last time a North Korean missile flew over Japanese territory was five years ago.

Last October 6, North Korea reportedly launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea. The Japanese Defense Ministry confirmed the information, specifying that the missiles flew 350 and 800 kilometers at the altitude of 100 and 50 kilometers.

It was previously reported that North Korea could carry out its seventh nuclear test between October 16 and November 8.