North Korea Fires Unidentified Missile Towards Eastern Waters

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) aka North Korea fired an unidentified projectile towards eastern waters, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Wednesday.

The JCS said in a statement that the projectile was launched earlier in the day without any mention of further details. It marked the DPRK's first missile test in 2022. The latest test launch was conducted on Oct. 19 when the DPRK test-fired a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile.

The Japanese Coast Guard said the unidentified projectile is believed to have already landed. It was fired toward the Sea of Japan, according to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency citing the South Korean military.