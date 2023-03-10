Norfolk Southern Freight Train Derails in Alabama

This derailment came only hours before Norfolk Southern CEO testified before U.S. lawmakers over a series of incidents involving the corporation.

On Thursday morning, a freight train operated by U.S. railroad Norfolk Southern derailed near Piedmont in Alabama. The National Transportation Security Board (NTSB) said its investigators are traveling to the scene.

Norfolk Southern said that around 30 empty cars derailed as the train traveled from Atlanta, Georgia, to Meridian, Mississippi. "There are no reports of injuries and no reports of a hazardous materials release. We are working in close coordination with local officials," the company said.

"There are no injuries and no reports of leaks of hazmat. There is NO danger to the public," the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency confirmed.

The Alabama train derailment came only hours before Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw testified before a group of U.S. lawmakers over a series of incidents involving the corporation. The NTSB announced "a special investigation" of Norfolk Southern's safety culture.

#Alabama - Norfolk Southern train derailment of around 30 train cars on railway at Iron City Motorway and Angel Road in #Calhoun County (��Nathan Young / Geek Alabama) pic.twitter.com/Jjd7Uot9X9 — CyclistAnons�� (@CyclistAnons) March 10, 2023

A Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed in Ohio, on Feb. 3. This derailment resulted in a significant fire and hazardous materials release in the area of East Palestine, a village located on Ohio's border with Pennsylvania.

After apologizing for this train derailment, Shaw wanted to show his "personal commitment" to "doing things right." He said that "Norfolk Southern will finish the job" and vowed that his company will be around "as long as it takes to help East Palestine thrive and recover."

"We're going to be there today, tomorrow, a year from now, five or 10 years from now," Shaw said, after being asked if the company would pay compensation to residents for possible long-term medical costs.