No Extradition: New Documentary On Julian Assange

On the eve of the premiere of his documentary about the founder of WikiLeaks, British-Chilean filmmaker Pablo Navarrete said Thursday in London: "I want people to have an idea of the injustice being done to Julian Assange."

The filmmaker and journalist followed John Shipton, Assange's father, over several months as he campaigned to prevent his son from being extradited to the United States (U.S.) and secure his release from Britain's Belmarsh maximum-security prison.

The result is the documentary "No Extradition," which will be presented online on August 13 from in United Kingdom's capital.

In statements to the Prensa Latina news agency, Navarrete explained that the objective of the documentary is to draw attention to the case because, in his opinion, many people in the U.K. and the world deny that the Australian journalist and cyber-activist is a political prisoner of the British government.

He added that the treatment Assange is receiving from British authorities and his possible extradition to the United States, where he could be sentenced to 175 years in prison for divulging information of public interest, is one of the greatest injustices of our time.

"No Extradition" will also have a Spanish-language subtitled version, according to Navarrete, whose first documentary "Inside the Revolution: A Journey into the Heart of Venezuela" dates from 2009.

Assange was a refugee at the Ecuadorian embassy in London from 2012 to 2019, when the Ecuadorean government of Lenin Moreno hands him over to Scotland Yard.

The founder of WikiLeaks has been held since April last year in the Belmarsh maximum-security prison in east London, where he is awaiting the second phase of the extradition process requested by the U.S. on September 6.