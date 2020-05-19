New Docs Reveal Links Between Firm That Spied on Assange and CIA

With CIA backing, UC Global and the magnate Sheldon Adelson, a Trump mega-donor, teamed up to monitor Aassange.

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) spied on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, while he was in asylum at Ecuador's embassy in London, through a Spanish company that had initially been hired to protect the diplomatic headquarters, according to a report.

With CIA backing, the small Spanish security consulting firm UC Global and the security team of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, a Trump mega-donor, teamed up to monitor Assange, sabotage an asylum plan for the Australian journalist, install software to monitor him, and control lawyers, friends, family and colleagues.

The independent U.S. outlet The Gryazone has revealed this after gaining access to Supreme Court documents relating to the ongoing Spanish criminal investigation into Undercover Global (UC Global) CEO David Morales, who was originally hired to provide protection to the Embassy of Ecuador.

Morales perceived that Julian Assange was in the embassy, thanks to the asylum granted in 2012 by then president of Ecuador Rafael Correa.

The journalist was one of the main targets of the U.S. government, and Morales believed he had a unique opportunity in his hands.

#Jerez #Wikileaks Así es David Morales, el jerezano investigado en el espionaje de la CIA a Julian Assange https://t.co/yYlv6DSmMm pic.twitter.com/EtB7NZrO43 — Diario de Jerez (@diariodejerez) October 10, 2019

The documents revealed that, in 2016, Morales participated in a security fair in Las Vegas, hoping to get some lucrative deal by promoting his role as Assange's guardian.

Days later, he returned to his company's headquarters in Jerez de Frontera, Spain, with the signing of a contract to guard the Queen Miri, the $70 million yacht of the billionaire campaign contributor to U.S. President Donald Trump, Sheldon Adelson.

Adelson already had a large security team assigned to watch over him and his family at all times. This shows that UC Global and Andelson's casino company, Las Vegas Sands, was the cover for a CIA-supervised spying campaign.

Las Vegas Sands "was doing a favor for the Trump administration and specifically for CIA director Mike Pompeo, who is a close ally of Sheldon Adelson," the reporter who unveiled the information Max Blumenthal explained during an interview with Sputnik.

According to Blumenthal, "this case should invalidate the U.S. indictment of Assange and the attempt by the U.S. to extradite him from the U.K..

Morales was charged by a Spanish High Court in October 2019 with violating Assange's privacy, as well as money laundering and bribery. The Spanish criminal investigation is still ongoing.

