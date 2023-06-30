New Zealand: Plastic Produce Bags Banned From July 1

"...plastics will be taken off the shelves from Saturday..."

Official statements show that New Zealand's major supermarkets have been preparing for the second phase of the national plastics ban starting from Saturday (July 1), which will see the phase-out of more single-use plastics.

According to the Ministry for Environment, this round of the national ban targets single-use and hard-to-recycle items, is expected to stop 150 million produce bags from ending up in landfills each year.

Official data shows that those plastics will be taken off the shelves from Saturday, and those businesses not complying with the new regulation could be fined up to 100,000 NZ dollars (60,853 U.S. dollars).

Last October, single-use plastic cotton buds, drink stirrers and most plastic meat trays were banned from sale or manufacture in the first phase-out.

According to the Ministry for Environment's website, the second round will ban plastic produce bags and stickers, plates, bowls, cutlery, and straws.

1. New Zealand will become the first country in the world to ban the thin plastic bags customers in supermarkets use to buy fruits and vegetables.



The new plastic ban will also apply to plastic straws and cutlery.



It will come into effect on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/h09TE17uH2 — BFM News (@NewsBFM) June 30, 2023

According to the nation’s three-year phase-out plan, other PVC and polystyrene food and beverage packaging will be banned from mid-2025.

Official data shows that, on average, every year each New Zealander sends about 750 kg of waste to landfill.

"Stopping the sale of these plastic products will reduce waste to landfill, improve our recycling systems and encourage reusable or environmentally responsible alternatives," Environment Minister David Parker said last September.