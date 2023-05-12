New Zealand to Speed Up 5G Rollout to Towns, Rural Areas

"By working together with our major mobile network operators, many more Kiwis will gain access to 5G services quicker..."

The government of New Zealand is engaging in contractual agreements with major telecommunication network operators with the intent of expediting the deployment of 5G technology in regional municipalities, with particular emphasis on rural areas where connectivity has been limited.

On Friday, Minister for Digital Economy and Communications, Ginny Andersen, affirmed the government's dedication towards providing quality mobile wireless coverage to all individuals in New Zealand, irrespective of their location.

According to Andersen, the government of New Zealand has reached a customized agreement with the country's principal network providers, namely Spark, 2Degrees, and One New Zealand. This accord will facilitate a prompt implementation of 5G services in approximately 55 rural and regional towns, as well as extend mobile wireless connectivity to rural areas.

"By working together with our major mobile network operators, many more Kiwis will gain access to 5G services quicker, which is expected to provide faster data transmission speeds and capacity compared to 4G," she said.

The agreement constitutes a significant stride toward enhancing connectivity in rural regions of New Zealand, the minister has said.

As part of a reciprocal agreement between the government and major network operators, the government has committed to providing prolonged access to the 3.5GHz spectrum band, which is widely employed for 5G services worldwide, through a direct allocation procedure.

According to Anderson, this collaborative effort presents a promising occasion to enrich and enhance the coverage available to the regional and rural areas of New Zealand.

According to the statements made, all three main operators of New Zealand are set to receive 80 MHz of spectrum in the 3.5GHz band, which would adequately equip them to establish extensive 5G networks across the entire nation.