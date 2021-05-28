Colombian Farmers Denounce Massive Detentions In Arauca

This incident joins the long list of repressive attacks that the State has unleashed against the Araucanian farmers.

Colombia's Arauca Farmers Association (ACA) reported on Friday that members of the Army and National Police arbitrarily detained a group of social leaders during a police operation in the Arauca department.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, dozens of agents broke into the homes of farmers, community leaders, councilmen, and department officials.

During the operation, ACA President Anderson Rodriguez, Vice-President John Romero, and nine people were taken out of their homes at 04h00 local time.

The farmers association described these actions as direct attacks against its leaders and members, who have also joined the protests against President Ivan Duque since April 28.

Almost 200 human rights defenders in Colombia were killed in 2020, up 60% from 2019. An NGO says many were killed at home during lockdown — some by guerilla or security forces.



Colombia is one of the most dangerous places for activists, who have also faced threats at protests. pic.twitter.com/RthtJmYMdR — AJ+ (@ajplus) May 21, 2021

"This incident joins the long list of systematic and repressive attacks that the State has always unleashed against the Araucanian farmers," ACA noted. "Duque is trapped in a labyrinth of illegitimacy and unpopularity. He is incapable of responding to the institutional crisis that the country is facing," the Center for Thought on Armed Conflict, Peace, and Post-Conflict tweeted. From April 28 to May 24, the NGO Temblores has recorded 3,155 acts of police brutality, 595 violent interventions, 43 murders at the hands of police officers, and 165 cases of gunfire.