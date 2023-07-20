New York City to Pay $13 Million to George Floyd Protesters

The city hall will pay US$9,950 to each of the citizens who filed a class action lawsuit for violation of constitutional rights against the Police.

On Thursday, the New York City Hall agreed to pay compensation of US$13.7 to 1,380 protesters who were affected by the illegal tactics used by the Police during the repression of anti-racist protests that occurred between May 28 and June 4, 2020.

In the payment agreement, the NYC Mayor's Office "denies all responsibility and also denies having had or has a policy, or has participated or currently participates in any pattern or practice that has deprived persons of their rights, privileges or immunities guaranteed or protected by the Constitution and the laws of the United States and the State of New York."

The plaintiffs denounced the Police for having caused them injuries, emotional stress and loss of liberty, in addition to having exceeded the time of detention, the excessive use of force and the denial of medical attention.

#OtD 18 Jul 1964 riots broke out in Harlem, New York City – preceding a summer of racial riots in Brooklyn, Rochester, Paterson, Elizabeth, Newark, Philadelphia and Chicago – after a police officer shot unarmed 15-year-old Black youth, James Powell pic.twitter.com/6Mpy61PQpQ — Working Class History (@wrkclasshistory) July 18, 2023

In March, NYC already agreed to pay US$21,500 each to the 320 protesters who were beaten or sprayed with tear gas before being detained by the Police during a protest, which was prompted by the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

This protest took place in the Bronx in June 2020, at the height of the massive demonstrations against racism and police brutality that took place throughout the United States.

Floyd lost his life asphyxiated after an officer pressed his knee against his neck for more than nine minutes while trying to stop him for using a counterfeit bill to pay at a store.

In New York, the protests led the authorities to decree a nightly curfew and resulted in heavy police charges on several occasions against peaceful protesters.

