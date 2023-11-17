New Orleans to Shut Down Major Homeless Encampment

This U.S. city is implementing an urban plan to "achieve low or no homelessness in 2025."

On Friday, New Orleans is permanently closing the Tchoupitoulas Encampment, one of the city's largest homeless camp, as part of a massive effort to reduce homelessness.

The city has posted "Closure Notice" on electric poles and pillars around the encampment, saying that individuals must remove any and all personal property no later than 7:00 a.m., and any personal property remaining will be removed and stored for retrieval.

After 7:00 a.m. Friday, anyone remaining on the site will be reported for violations of the city code, which prohibits trespassing on immovable property.

A first violation of the code could result in a fine of no more than US$500, and further violations could result in additional fines and imprisonment.

When I saw Evis across the street, I could hardly believe what I was seeing. Being this was New Orleans, I thought maybe it was a costume, but as I walked closer, my heart broke seeing a disabled man with a halo ring and vest brace.https://t.co/l6GQDc2xNs — Invisible People ➤ Imagine Everyone With a Home (@invisiblepeople) November 11, 2023

Outreach teams are deployed and will provide and coordinate services for any individual who needs housing, shelter, or other services. Once cleared, the encampment will be fenced off and patrolled to prevent further settlements.

City officials have also begun working to find housing for residents of a second tent encampment, which they said is located in the city's "inner core."

"This week's activity at the Tchoupitoulas encampment is the result of many months of planning and thorough, ongoing outreach to the individuals who have taken up residence there," New Orleans Council member Lesli Harris said, adding that "this is something we will be working to provide to all unhoused individuals in our community, so the City of New Orleans can achieve low or no homelessness in 2025."

The target will mean locating housing for 1,500 people living on the street, in encampments or in shelters during that time frame, local media outlet NOLA reported.