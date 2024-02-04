The President Of Namibia, Hage Geingob, Has Died

The Presidency of Namibia announced on Sunday the unfortunate death of the president, Hage Geingob after having been treated for cancer.

Through a statement, the government of the African country indicated that the president, Hage Geingob, died at the Lady Pohamba Hospital, where he was receiving medical treatment from his medical team.

"The nation of Namibia has lost a distinguished servant of the people, an icon of the struggle for liberation, the main architect of our constitution and the pillar of the house of Namibia," said Mbuma, who has also asked the nation to "remain calm and collected while the Government takes care of all the necessary arrangements, preparations and other state protocols." Reads the text of the presidency.

He further notes that the Cabinet will meet with immediate effect to make the necessary state arrangements for Hage Geingob's funeral.

In January, Namibia's presidency reported that the 82-year-old president underwent a colonoscopy and gastroscopy on January 8, followed by a biopsy, and then had cancer cells detected.

Upon learning of the death of the president of Namibia, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez expressed condolences to the Namibian people, family and friends of Hage Geingob on behalf of his Government.

The Venezuelan foreign minister also conveyed his government's regret over the death of the president of Namibia, pointing out that Hage Geingob was an example of African struggle and a great friend of Venezuela.

Hage Geingob, who has been president of the southern African nation since 2015 and would end his second and final term this year. In 2014, he said he had survived prostate cancer.