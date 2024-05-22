Namibia: +200 Street Angolan Children Helped

The children are receiving essential services at the Ondangwa National Youth Service Center, including food, shelter, and medical care.

On Wednesday, Namibian official statement said that Namibia is helping more than 200 children, many of them believed to be from Angola's Mwila tribe, who have been engaged in street vending.

The children have been relocated to Ondangwa National Youth Service Center for care and to facilitate their reunification with family, Etienne Maritz, executive director of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security, said in a statement.

He said the initiative aims to protect the welfare of the children and address issues related to child labor.

The relocation is part of a broader effort to ensure the safety and well-being of vulnerable children in Namibia, Maritz said. "The government is committed to safeguarding the rights of all children and ensuring they are provided with the necessary care and protection."

I hope there will be a teacher to at least start educating the little ones there in Ondangwa. https://t.co/uSbnA5IlC6 — The Introverted Entrepreneur (@PKamupingene) May 22, 2024

The children are receiving essential services at the Ondangwa National Youth Service Center, including food, shelter, and medical care.

“The center is also working on identifying and reuniting the children with their families,” Maritz said.

"The Namibian government is working closely with Angolan counterparts to ensure that the children can return to their families as soon as possible," he said.

The public is urged to report any suspected cases of human trafficking or child exploitation to the relevant authorities.

"The government shall ensure that the children are returned to their parents and family members in dignity," Maritz said.