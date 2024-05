The residents of the area have indicated that the attack took place around 19.00 (local time) when the inhabitants of the town were carrying out their daily activities.

On Tuesday, at least 40 civilians were killed in a terrorist attack on the mining town of Zurak in the central Nigerian state of Plateau.

The residents of the area have indicated that the attack took place around 19.00 (local time) when the inhabitants of the town were carrying out their daily activities.

The villagers were surprised by individuals riding motorcycles and fired their automatic weapons indiscriminately and set the houses on fire.

Many of the local residents have had to flee their homes and move to nearby communities in search of shelter and help.

Bandits reportedly attacked Zurak village in Bashar District of Wase Local Government Area, Plateau State, killing over 40 people, including vigilantes.https://t.co/ZXW1NkN86B pic.twitter.com/xWyXlL4MWv — Emergin.ng Breaking News (@emerginnews) May 21, 2024

Specialists recall today that the Plateau region is an area of clashes between communities of different ethnicity over existing mining resources.

There are also jihadist groups that carry out mass kidnappings, such as Boko Haram, who had kidnapped more than 200 children from the village for months.