Myanmar Anti-Coup Protests Enter the Fourth Week

Despite the deadly warning, thousands demonstrated in Yangon, Naypyidaw, Mandalay, and all the other cities and towns.

People backed to the streets across Myanmar on Monday against the military coup despite fears of police brutality. Three people have died in recent days after large crowds clashed with security forces.

Local media outlets report that unprecedented crowds marched across the country as protests demanding the release of leader Aung San Suu Kyi enter their fourth week. The military junta the took over the government pledged to hold elections and declared a one-year national emergency.

People have gone on a mostly peaceful general strike. However, on Sunday, representatives of the army threatened via the state-run MRTV that protestors were "inciting the people, especially emotional teenagers and youths, to a confrontation path where they will suffer the loss of life."

#Mandalay 2nd largest #Myanmar city seen number of clashes between protesters & #military soldiers/police. At least 2 people reported to have been killed by security forces there on Feb 20. But residents out in greater numbers today seen in @tonywumm pics #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/vOvwqw7NNS — May Wong (@MayWongCNA) February 22, 2021

Despite the deadly warning, thousands demonstrated in Yangon, Naypyidaw, Mandalay, and all the other cities and towns. As the international community rejects the coup, the military junta accuses these nations of meddling in their internal affairs.

On Monday, Facebook removed MRTV´s pages alleging incitement to violence. Meanwhile, the military continues to publicly deny the popular rejection of the coup. The junta chief General Min Aung Hlaing said that "the military is controlling the situation carefully," as reported by military-run Myawaddy News.