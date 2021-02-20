    • Live
Myanmar: Violence Spike, Two Deaths During Anti-Coup Protests

    Three people have been killed during the protests thus far. The first death was reported on Friday after a young woman was shot by the police during a demonstration. | Photo: Twitter/ @KenRoth

Published 20 February 2021
The police fired tear gas, slingshots, and rubber bullets before using live ammunition against the mostly unarmed crowd that has been demanding the release of the leader Aung San Suu Kyi since the coup took place on February 1, 2021. 

At least two people died and 20 injured during the anti-coup protests in Myanmar on Saturday as security forces used live ammunition to disperse the crowd in Mandalay.

Myanmar Military Junta Promises To Hold Elections

According to local media outlets, one person was shot in the head and died immediately while another demonstrator was shot in the chest and lost his life on the way to the hospital.

The police fired tear gas, slingshots, and rubber bullets before using live ammunition against the mostly unarmed crowd that has been demanding the release of the leader Aung San Suu Kyi since the coup took place on February 1, 2021.

Three people have been killed during the protests thus far. The first death was reported on Friday after a young woman was shot by the police during a demonstration. On the other hand, the security forces reported that one policeman also died during the protests.

Reuters, BBC, The Hill
by teleSUR/esf-
