Myanmar: Violence Spike, Two Deaths During Anti-Coup Protests

The police fired tear gas, slingshots, and rubber bullets before using live ammunition against the mostly unarmed crowd that has been demanding the release of the leader Aung San Suu Kyi since the coup took place on February 1, 2021.

At least two people died and 20 injured during the anti-coup protests in Myanmar on Saturday as security forces used live ammunition to disperse the crowd in Mandalay.

According to local media outlets, one person was shot in the head and died immediately while another demonstrator was shot in the chest and lost his life on the way to the hospital.

Scenes today from Mandalay where Myanmar police used lethal force against protesters, killing 2 and wounding 40+. Is force the best that the generals in the military junta can come up with to defend their coup? https://t.co/kC0Z61N0WC pic.twitter.com/pYNNMDwwQZ — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) February 20, 2021

Three people have been killed during the protests thus far. The first death was reported on Friday after a young woman was shot by the police during a demonstration. On the other hand, the security forces reported that one policeman also died during the protests.