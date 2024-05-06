Mozambique: Frelimo Elects Presidential Candidate

The governmental Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo) has elected the governor of the province of Inhambane, Daniel Chapo, as its new candidate for the presidential elections scheduled for 9 October, in which he aspires to succeed the current president and leader of the party, Filipe Nyusi, who cannot run for a third term due to the limits set by the Constitution.

According to local media reports this Monday, the party's Central Committee chose Chapo as a candidate this Sunday after the politician won with more than 94% of the votes of the 254 members of that body in the internal elections held after two days of extraordinary meeting.

Frelimo has been in power since the country gained independence from Portugal in 1975 and hopes he will help extend its rule.

Chapo’s appointment came as a surprise. He has not served in the national cabinet and his name was not on most lists of potential candidates.

The 47-year-old law graduate and former radio announcer was appointed a provincial governor in 2016. Before that, he taught constitutional law and political science.

Mozambicans will vote on October 9 in the seventh presidential and legislative elections since independence, in addition to electing governments and provincial assemblies.