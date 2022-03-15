Moscow's Sanctions Won’t Affect Cooperation on the JCOPA - US

Aimed the recent sanctions to Russia for its special military operation in Ukraine, the West intends to limit Moscow’s facility to participate in projects with Iran’s nuclear energy sector once the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal is reactivated using sanctions.

“We continue to engage with Russia on a return to full implementation of the JCPOA,” said a senior U.S. State Department official. “We would of course not sanction Russian participation in nuclear projects that are part of resuming full implementation of the JCPOA. Perhaps it is now clear to Moscow that, as we have said publicly, the new Russia-related sanctions are unrelated to the JCPOA and should not have any impact on its implementation,” said the official.

On Tuesday, the Russian FM Sergei Lavrov announced that the U.S. had sent a written assurance to Moscow, indicating that the new package of sanctions will not affect the cooperation with Iran. According to Lavrov, These guarantees include Russian-Iranian cooperation related to the Bushehr nuclear power plant. Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian FM met his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, for deliberating the JCPOA, the Ukraine crisis, and Russian-Iranian affairs.

During the press conference the Russian FM held ahead of the meeting, he exposed his confidence in negotiations to revive the JCPOA that had entered the homestretch. The Iranian part noted his “hope that the American side will give up its excessive demands in the moments close to an agreement so that we can announce a good and lasting agreement, which is supported by all parties to the negotiations, shortly.”

“What can play a determining role in Vienna is a realistic view of the American side in these last days and weeks of reaching an agreement,” said Iranian FM. “I would like to declare here that Russia will pose no obstacle to reaching an agreement and there will be no link between the developments in Ukraine and the Vienna negotiations,” added Amir-Abdollahian.

By the end of 2021, Iran and the U.S. were close to reaching an agreement, but each party demanded that the other be the first to make a goodwill gesture to show their commitment to the agreement. The negotiations on the JCPOA came to the homestretch as the U.S. administration introduced a near-total ban on Russian energy supplies last week.