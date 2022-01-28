Diplomatic Talks Continue in Vienna on Iranian Nuclear Deal

Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran's top nuclear negotiator at diplomatic talks in Vienna over the Iranian nuclear deal, started negotiations with the European representative, Enrique Mora.

On Friday, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani began negotiations with Enrique Mora, a European representative in Vienna talks over the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement.

Kani went to Palais Coburg in Vienna, Austria, for discussions aimed to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and handle the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions with Mora and then other top negotiators. The Vienna talks were handled to an expert level concentrating on the removal of sanctions.

The Iranian diplomat, who leads the middle east country's delegation, held bilateral talks with, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov as well as Enrique Mora in a separate meeting on Thursday.

The main purpose of the negotiations is to finalize a draft text for consensus and decision-making on outstanding issues. The Chinese envoy to the United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna Wang Qun stated that negotiating delegations held bilateral and multilateral discussions during a couple of days to achieve an agreement on sanctions removal, assurances, and verification.

The latest round of talks to salvage the #Iran nuclear deal in #Vienna have been put on pause, the European Union coordinator Enrique Mora said Friday, calling for “political decisions” to break the deadlock.#ایران pic.twitter.com/SaOd9XomTX — Seer Media (@Seer_media) January 28, 2022

During the Vienna talks, the negotiating teams involved continued review on further moves by the West on dismissing sanctions and giving assurances to avoid potential withdrawal from the JCPOA.

The eighth round of the Vienna talks started last December 12. The vast majority of delegations believe that the negotiations are moving forward despite contradictions on certain issues and political decision-making.