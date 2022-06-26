Morocco’s Mistreatment of Migrants Denounced While Spain Cheers

The Moroccan Association of Human Rights (AMDH) and the Center for the Defense of Human Rights Irídia said that 27 people have lost their lives in the incident, but added that the figure could rise in the coming hours.

Moroccan security agents intervened on Friday to prevent a large group of people from crossing illegally from Nador (Morocco) to Melilla (Spain) by breaking the fence that divides the border.The situation turned violent, leaving at least 18 dead, according to the authorities of the African province.

In this context, the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sanchez, thanked Morocco the same day for its "extraordinary cooperation" in the field of the "fight against irregular immigration".

In reaction, human rights organizations, including the Moroccan Association of Human Rights (AMDH) and the Center for the Defense of Human Rights Irídia - Center, have expressed harsh criticism of the statements of the Spanish president and have described them as "serious".

AMDH said that 27 people have lost their lives in the incident, but added that the figure could rise in the coming hours. It has also warned that there should be no quick burials of the victims until an investigation into the events is opened.

The death toll seems to be rising: there is talk of more than 87 deaths among African migrants. I am horrified by the violence of the Moroccan police who acted in an inhumane way against these poor people fleeing misery. #Morocco #Melilla #Africa



The organization also described the event as "a real disaster that showed the first consequences of the latest agreements" between Rabat and Madrid.

In this regard, Irídia - Center has published this Saturday some shocking videos and images, in which it can be seen how the Moroccan agents beat the immigrants near the barrier while there are dozens of bodies of the dead on the ground.

The association has asked the European Committee, Spain and Morocco to conduct an investigation into the events at the fence that separates the Maghreb country from the Spanish city in North Africa.

Melilla has become in the last decade a popular crossing point for African migrants trying to enter Europe.