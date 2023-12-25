    • Live
Morocco and Sahel to Boost Cooperation

  • Ministerial coordination meeting held in the southern Moroccan city of Marrakech. Dec. 25, 2023.

    Ministerial coordination meeting held in the southern Moroccan city of Marrakech. Dec. 25, 2023. | Photo: X/@MoroccoFinance

Published 25 December 2023 (28 minutes ago)
The Sahel region is a semiarid region of western and north-central Africa, encompassing countries such as Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali and Niger.
 

On Saturday, top diplomats of Morocco, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali and Niger agreed to boost cooperation at a ministerial coordination meeting held in the southern Moroccan city of Marrakech.

The meeting focused on an initiative proposed by Moroccan King Mohammed VI earlier in November, who suggested to "launch an international initiative to enable the Sahel countries to have access to the Atlantic Ocean."

The king stressed that "the success of such an initiative hinges on upgrading infrastructure in the Sahel countries and seeking to connect it to transport and communication networks existing in the region."

In a communiqué released after the meeting, the diplomats expressed their gratitude to Morocco's offer to "make its road, port and rail infrastructures available to the Sahel countries to strengthen their participation in international trade."

Moreover, they agreed to set up a National Task Force in each country to promote the implementation of the initiative.

According to official data, the region faces multiple challenges, such as poverty, development, and climate change. 

