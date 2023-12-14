Africa CDC Delivers Cold Chain Equipment to Botswana

Disease outbreaks have revealed the need for essential health commodities, such as fixed medical equipment, supplies and medicines, to effectively mitigate the effects of outbreaks.

On Thursday, the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), in collaboration with the Mastercard Foundation and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), delivered cold chain equipment to Botswana's Ministry of Health on Wednesday to strengthen its healthcare system.

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Gaborone, Botswana's capital, Sethomo Lelatisitswe, the assistant minister of Health and Wellness of Botswana, said that the equipment forms the backbone of any vaccination program.

"It ensures that vaccines provided to the population maintain good quality and keep the population in good health," he said.

According to Isaac Zulu, the Africa CDC representative, the initiative is part of the Africa CDC's strategic plan for 2023-2027 to assist member states in enhancing supply chain capabilities and management.

Sethomo Lelatisitswe (3rd L), the assistant minister of Health and Wellness of #Botswana, and Isaac Zulu (2nd R), the Africa CDC representative, attend the handover of cold chain equipment to Botswana by the Africa CDC in Gaborone, Botswana, on Dec. 13#africacdc — ChinAfrica magazine (@chinafrica1) December 14, 2023

Among the equipment handed over are cold boxes, vaccine carriers, ice bags, refrigerators and generators.

The African Union (AU) established the Africa CDC as an autonomous institute aimed at strengthening public health institutions and health security on the African continent. The Africa CDC obtained coaching and equipment for member states through a collaborative initiative with UNICEF and the Mastercard Foundation's program Saving Lives and Livelihood.

Botswana is among 32 African Union member countries benefiting from the program, valued at approximately 34 million U.S. dollars.