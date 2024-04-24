More Than 34,000 Killed in Gaza After 201 Days

The health agency said that, the daily figures only include the bodies and the injured who arrived at hospitals; therefore, it is estimated that the daily death toll must be higher.

On Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry reported that the Israeli occupier committed 6 massacres in the Gaza Strip, leaving 79 dead and 86 injured in the last 24 hours.

During these 201 days of continuous aggression against the Gaza Strip, Israel has killed 34,262 Palestinians, while 77,229 have been injured as a result of the attacks.

"A number of victims are still under the rubble or on the roads, and ambulances and civil defense teams cannot reach them," added the Ministry of Health.

BREAKING | Multiple Palestinians killed and several injured in an Israeli airstrike on the Abu Hasanin family home in Yebna refugee camp, Rafah pic.twitter.com/1yLFJR9p54 — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) April 24, 2024

On the other hand, the Palestinian Civil Defence extracted 51 bodies from one of the many mass graves in the courtyard of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.

During these three days of uninterrupted work, civil defence forces have exhumed a total of 381 martyred bodies from the compound.