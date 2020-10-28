Mining Affects 31% of Indigenous Territories in the Amazon

Loosening of environmental regulations and an increase in illegal mining have devastated protected areas

Ecuador’s scientific organization Ecociencia published “Mining Rights: Indigenous Land and Mining in the Amazon”, a report showing that the mining industry has affected 31 percent of the Indigenous territories in the Amazon rainforest.

The boom in resource extraction affects 1,131 indigenous territories in the Amazon basin. At least 370 of those territories are currently invaded by illegal miners in Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Venezuela.

Given that the bulk of the affected territories corresponds to concessions granted by governments, the Ecuadorian organization lists out a series of policy recommendations.

“We must strengthen indigenous peoples’ rights to their land and resources, as well as “establishing and complying with social and environmental protections according to international standards”, Ecociencia stressed.

#Colombia | The report "Coal Mining and De-mining: Ethnocide and Ecocide in La Guajira" was presented this week, examining the impacts on the Wayúu communities, small farmers and Afrodescendants who live in the vicinity of the Cerrejón coal mine.https://t.co/HdY5bVNgKr — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) October 9, 2020